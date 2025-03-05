Bailard Inc. Trims Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

