Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $334.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

