Bailard Inc. Sells 74 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,768.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,448 shares of company stock worth $3,543,172 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $301.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

