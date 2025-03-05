Bailard Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $415,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Stock Down 2.1 %

GFF stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

