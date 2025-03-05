Bailard Inc. Makes New $379,000 Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.3 %

ATGE stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.