Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

