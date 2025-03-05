Bailard Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 74.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.