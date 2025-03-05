Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

