Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,305 DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in DNOW by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DNOW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 563,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Stock Down 0.2 %

DNOW stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.