Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,670 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after buying an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

