Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 13,613 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $696,599,000 after acquiring an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 408,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.