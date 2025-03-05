Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Enpro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

