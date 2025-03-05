Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

