Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 11,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

