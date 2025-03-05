Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $250,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 294,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE G opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

