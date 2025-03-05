Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

