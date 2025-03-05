Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 133.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.8% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $239.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

