Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152,868 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.