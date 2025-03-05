Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 6,573 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Meritage Homes
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,789.63. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH
Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MTH opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.