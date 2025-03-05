Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 350.15 ($4.48), with a volume of 52174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.48).

Avingtrans Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.36.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

