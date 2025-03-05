Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autohome by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 78.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

