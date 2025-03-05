Atria Investments Inc Sells 38,262 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

