Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,103 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at $107,881,919.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,681,664. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

