Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

