Atria Investments Inc Has $37.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

