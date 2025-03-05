Atria Investments Inc Has $16.95 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,629,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 347,799 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.