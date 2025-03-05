Atria Investments Inc Has $14.49 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,226,000 after acquiring an additional 178,350 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

