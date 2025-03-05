Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 496,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

