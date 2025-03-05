Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,724 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

