Atria Investments Inc Acquires 17,192 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.