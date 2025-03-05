Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Up 0.1 %

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5781 per share. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

