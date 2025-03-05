ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ATI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,190,000 after purchasing an additional 817,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,061,000 after buying an additional 2,020,313 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after buying an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. ATI has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

