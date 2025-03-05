Atb Cap Markets Has Strong Outlook for TSE:WRG Q2 Earnings

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$3.25 target price on Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 6.0 %

TSE WRG opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.70.

Insider Activity at Western Energy Services

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,785.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 83,800 shares of company stock worth $203,881. Company insiders own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

