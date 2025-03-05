ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
About ATA Creativity Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.