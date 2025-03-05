Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 421822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Get Astronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $865.65 million, a P/E ratio of -129.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.