Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) rose 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.09). Approximately 62,622,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 5,350,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £815.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.20.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

