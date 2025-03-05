Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

