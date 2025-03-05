Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $63,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

