Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $57,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

