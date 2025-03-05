Assetmark Inc. Has $94.12 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $94,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

ACGL stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

