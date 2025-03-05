Assetmark Inc. Has $408.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VBK stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

