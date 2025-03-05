Assetmark Inc. Has $195.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,857 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $195,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

