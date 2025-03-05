ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $490.76 and last traded at $504.37, with a volume of 8060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.25.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.84 and a 200-day moving average of $592.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.60.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $863.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.31 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

