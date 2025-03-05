ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 50206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ASGN by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

