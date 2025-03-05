Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

