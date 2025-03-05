Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 1,330 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,330 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $11,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,271.20. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $516,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,050.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $71,380.96.

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

AIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,920. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $335.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arteris by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

