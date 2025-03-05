Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,114 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $598.07 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.21 and its 200 day moving average is $626.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.50.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,460 shares of company stock valued at $144,750,747. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

