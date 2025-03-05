Arizona State Retirement System Has $33.52 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.26.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

