Arizona State Retirement System Buys 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.31 and its 200-day moving average is $523.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

