Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,060 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

